Press Release

January 9, 2020 Gatchalian asks DOE to use EVOSS law, Energy Efficiency Law for adequate power supply in Summer Senator Win Gatchalian has called on the Department of Energy (DOE) to make full use of the Energy Virtual One Stop Shop (EVOSS) Law and the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Law to ensure adequate power supply in anticipation of a high demand during the summer season. Gatchalian, chair of the Committee on Energy and principal author at the Senate, made the call following the warning of the DOE that the country may experience yet another series of rotational brownouts in summer as a result of thinning power supply. "We championed these two laws during the 17th Congress for the very reason that we want to modernize and streamline the permitting process behind power infrastructure projects in the Philippines", Gatchalian said. Signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte on March 8, 2019, EVOSS law paved the way for the creation and establishment of an online platform where prospective developers can apply, monitor, and receive all the needed permits and applications, submit all documentary requirements, and even pay for charges and fees. EVOSS will apply to all new power generation, transmission, or distribution projects in the country and in national and local government units, including Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs). Meanwhile, the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Law, signed by President Duterte on April 12, 2019, seeks to establish a framework for introducing and institutionalizing fundamental policies on energy efficiency and conservation, including the promotion of efficient and judicious utilization of energy, increased use of energy-efficiency and renewable energy technologies. "Ngayon pa lamang ay alam na natin na maaring magkaroon ng brownouts pagdating ng Summer. Kaya naman tinatawagan na natin ang pansin ang DOE na maghanda ng mga contingency measures para mabawasan, kung di man maiwasan ang brownout sa darating na summer," he said. Aside from making use of the two laws, Gatchalian also urges the DOE to discuss outage schedule and reliability of plants to address any grid disturbances or avert future incidence of rotational brownouts in the country.