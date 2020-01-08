STATEMENT OF SENATOR RAMON BONG REVILLA, JR. ON THE RETALIATORY ATTACKS OF IRAN ON US OCCUPIED FACILITIES IN IRAQ

"Let us all first and foremost pray for the safety of our kababayans in Iran, Iraq and the Middle East.

"While we are praying that tensions will no longer escalate, it is best to be prepared for the worst. May binuo nang Crisis Committee, and contingencies are in place.

"Nananawagan tayo sa ating mga kababayan sa mga apektadong lugar na maging alerto at aware sa mga ipatutupad ng ating pamahalaan para sa kanilang kaligtasan. Push comes to shove, I ask our Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and Overseas Filipinos (OFs) to cooperate with authorities for their safety.

"Pangunahing konsiderasyon ang kaligtasan ng bawat isa. Wala nang mas importante pa diyan. Tsaka na tayo mag-briefing after everything is in place and working na.

"As we move forward, I remind everyone that now is a time for unity. Let us all work together to ensure the well-being of our kababayans."