January 8, 2020 Dispatch from Crame No. 697:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Further Statement on VP Leni's ICAD Report and the Responses Thereto 1/8/20 Nakakatawa panoorin ang mga apologist ng Malacañang magkumahog na ipagtanggol ang palyadong War on Drugs. Andami na nilang nasabi, pero puro insulto lamang laban kay VP Leni. Wala daw alam si VP Leni sa War on Drugs pero sila mismo, hindi nila maintindihan ang sarili nilang datos. Simple lang naman ang usapan, ano ba ang sinasabi ng datos nila? Sabi sa report na ayon mismo sa datos ng pamahalaan, isang porsyento (1%) lamang ang kanilang nasabat mula sa estimated nilang 156,000 kilo na konsumo ng shabu sa buong taon. Nagkakahalaga itong 156,000 kilo na ₱1.3 trillion kada taon pero ₱1.4 billion lamang ang na-freeze ng AMLC. Sa sinasabi nilang 4 na milyon na drug user, 1.5 million lang ang kilala nila, saan na yung 2.5 million? Sa sinasabi nilang lampas isang milyon na sumuko o inaresto, ilan na ang nakasuhan? Ilan na ang pinalaya? Ilan na ang binigyan ng mga karampatang interventions? Ilan na ang pinatay? Sinu-sino yung high-value targets? May aksyon na bang ginawa laban sa kanila? Alam ba ng PDEA ang sagot sa mga tanong na ito? Just recently, it was reported that 78% of Filipinos believe that there are so-called "ninja cops" in our police force. It was also revealed in the Senate investigation that certain Chinese drug lords were released from Bilibid. These show that we have much to do in terms of monitoring our War on Drugs to ensure that our gains will not be negated by corruption in our law enforcement sector. Kailangan ding sagutin ng ating administrasyon kung ano na ang naging aksyon laban sa mga tinaguriang "Ninja cops"? Ano na ang nangyari sa mga Chinese druglords na pinalaya mula sa Bilibid at mga protektor nila? Ano na rin ang status ng mga mga kaso ng smuggling ng bilyon-bilyong halaga ng shabu na pinalusot sa Customs? Aside from the questions on the data on the War on Drugs, there is also need to disclose the progress, if any, in the high profile cases, especially those involving public officials. Our citizens need to know that we are as tough on crimes when it is the corrupt officials who commit them. There is no expectation that the drug menace be solved overnight. Indeed the efforts against illegal drugs is a continuing struggle, but it does not mean that we cannot set meaningful targets to ensure that we are not wasting our resources in actions that would be ultimately meaningless in the long run. We need to be more diligent and officious in managing our campaign against illegal drugs lest we end up worse than we were before. Hindi dapat masaktan ang damdamin ng ating kapulisan sa ulat ni VP Leni. Ang pagtama sa mga kamalian ng War on Drugs ay magliligtas hindi lang sa kanilang buhay kundi sa buhay ng marami nating kababayan. To succeed in the War on Drugs, our government must be more deliberate in its actions. We must act based on data and existing science. We must not be too proud to learn from the experience of other countries. Duterte's minions and trapos are trying to deceive us by making it appear that we are winning the War on Drugs because we have already killed tens of thousands of our countrymen even though the data from PNP and PDEA do not show significant gains. Ang pagkapanalo sa War on Drugs ay hindi batay lang sa pakiramdam o sa propaganda ng trapo. Kailangan ng malinaw na datos. Kailangan ng malinaw na aksyon laban sa katiwalian. Hindi na kailangan mang insulto ng sinuman. Gawin na lang natin ang trabaho natin. (Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 697, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_697)