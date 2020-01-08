Press Release

January 8, 2020 Statement of Sen. Sonny Angara on the bushfire crisis in Australia We offer our prayers for Australia as it copes with one of the worst bushfires in the country's history. Our heart breaks as we witness the scope of the devastation. The impact of the fires on the Australian wildlife, the images of which have been seen by the entire world, has left us all with mental and emotional scars that will stay with us for the rest of our lives. We laud the wildlife welfare organizations for its efforts to help the injured animals and join in the appeal for donations to support the work they are doing. What is taking place in our regional ally is a harsh reminder of the stark reality of climate change and its effects on all of humanity. Temperatures are rising in many parts of the world and this poses a threat on the environment as we have seen in the case of Australia. We need to treat this phenomenon seriously and take the necessary steps to address the situation, no matter how big or small these may be. The survival of nations depends on this. Over 2,000 homes have been destroyed and lives have been lost due to the wildfires. We pray that the evacuees will be able to return to their normal lives soon. For over 7 decades since diplomatic relations were established between our two countries, Australia has always been there for the Philippines whenever calamities strike. Now at its time of need, the entire Philippine nation stands behind its ally Australia.