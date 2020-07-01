Dispatch from Crame No. 696:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Quick Thoughts on VP Leni Robredo's ICAD Report and Sal Panelo's Response

1/7/20

VP Leni's ICAD Report is a well-researched, data-driven and a completely objective look on the President's War on Drugs. She cited existing government data and based her conclusions on credible authorities.

Her further statements and responses during the presscon yesterday reveal a deep grasp of the real drug situation, including the gaps and shortcomings in the bureaucratic structures and strategies. Her proposed directions henceforth are well thought of and doable. Credible and convincing report. VP Leni certainly knows what she's talking about.

Meanwhile, Panelo attempted to discredit her report even without reading it. It is hypocritical of Panelo to dismiss VP Leni because she didn't take part in any ground operations during her 18-day stint when not even the President did so in all of his 3 ½ years in office.

That is precisely what is wrong with this government: all politics and blusters, no substance.

Sa sobrang pamumulitika at porma, winalang bahala ang mga datos. Sa pagsantabi sa katotohanan ng War on Drugs, panalo ang mga drug lords, talo ang taumbayan. A failure indeed! ###

(Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 696, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_from_crame_no._696)