Press Release

January 6, 2020 Bong Go during visit to fire victims in Quezon City: government closely monitoring situation in the Middle East As he distributed financial and relief assistance to fire victims in Brgy. Vasra, Quezon City, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go said in an interview that the government is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East, with President Rodrigo Duterte calling for a meeting with the Armed of Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Sunday afternoon to assess the likely impact of the tensions in the region on the country and Filipinos. "Hintayin natin ang ating pamahalaan, lalo na kung anong security (measures) ang gagawin nila," Go said in an ambush interview during his visit to Quezon City fire victims on Sunday, January 5. "Nagpatawag na si Pangulong Duterte ng meeting kasama ang chief of staff ng AFP kung ano ang magiging epekto nito sa ating bansa at sa ating seguridad," he added. Tensions are currently high in the Middle East region after an American air strike on Baghdad's international airport in Iraq killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. The senator also assured the public that the government will take steps to ensure the security of Filipinos in the country and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East. "Sigurado ako na maraming hakbang na gagawin ang ating pamahalaan. The President is very conscious and aware sa mga nangyayari doon," Go said. "Sisiguraduhin ng Pangulo ang seguridad ng bawat Pilipino hindi lamang sa bansa kundi pati na rin 'yung mga nasa (Middle East)," he added. The Senator was at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Covered Court in Visayas Avenue, Quezon City to provide aid to 161 families affected by a fire that occurred at Brgy. Vasra on December 31. Go distributed foods, grocery packs and cash assistance. Around 700 individuals lost their homes in the incident. He also told students affected in the fire incident that he will provide them a new set of uniform and school supplies to enable them to resume their studies immediately. "Narito po ako para dinggin ang inyong mga hinanaing," Go told fire victims. He added that his priority has always been the Filipinos in vulnerable situations and that wherever he is needed, he will immediately respond to the distress calls of the people. "Apat na araw lang usually ang hearing sa Senado at ayoko na masayang ang natitirang tatlong araw. Minsan, sinisingit ko rin ang mga pagbisita sa mga araw ng aking trabaho sa Senado dahil hindi ko matiis ang aking mga kababayang nahihirapan," Go explained. As for those who lost their homes, Go said that there are many options for them and that the government is always ready to assist them. "Huwag sana silang pabayaan diyan. Kawawa 'yung mga bata, walang pahingaan at comfort room na malinis at maayos. Ako naman, sabi ko maraming option para sa kanila. Pwede silang mag-avail ng murang pabahay. Bibigyan din sila ng housing materials," he said referring to various programs and assistance that the National Housing Authority (NHA) is providing. "Nandito rin ang iba't ibang ahensya ng gobyerno para magbigay sa kanila ng tulong. Tulungan lang po. Pantawid lang. Importante na magkaroon sila ng permanente na tahanan." The victims also received various forms of assistance from representatives of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), NHA, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP). Some local officials were also present during the visit. "Para po sa mga may sakit o nasaktan dahil sa insidenteng ito, mayroon na po tayong Malasakit Center na handang tumulong sa inyong medikal na mga pangangailangan, lalo na ang pinansyal na aspeto ng pagpapa-ospital," Go said. The senator explained to the fire victims that the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop for all Filipinos, particularly the poor and indigent patients, where they can ask for assistance from the different government agencies now housed under one roof. "Naipasa na kasi ang Malasakit Center Act of 2019, batas na ito at hindi na mapipigilan ng kahit sinuman ang pagpapatakbo ng programang Malasakit Center na tiyak na mas makakatulong pa sa sambayanan," Go added. Quezon City hosts four Malasakit Centers located in various hospitals, such as the Lung Center of the Philippines, Novaliches District Hospital, Philippine Heart Center and the Philippine Children's Medical Center. Go, who has been constantly visiting fire victims in evacuation areas anywhere in the country, expressed that he just wants to help by addressing their needs as well as by leaving good memories and smiles on the faces of his fellow Filipinos who are in vulnerable situations. "Kaya ako nandito para magbigay sa inyo ng kaunting tulong, para makapag-iwan ng ngiti sa inyong lahat," he said.