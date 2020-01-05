Bong Go aids Tondo fire victims; urges public to continue helping the government fight illegal drugs, criminality and corruption

Fulfilling his promise to visit communities in need of aid, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go provided assistance on Saturday, January 4, to nearly 400 residents of Tondo district in Manila who lost their homes in a fire that occurred on December 29.

The 79 affected families, comprising 395 individuals, stayed and welcomed the New Year at the Delpan Evacuation Center.

Go distributed cash and relief assistance to the evacuees . "Minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa tao, gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito," the Senator told the fire victims in a speech.

The Senator also offered to be a godfather to the future babies of the expecting women present.

For those who want to relocate outside Metro Manila, Go offered to pay for their fare. "Ang sikip ng lugar dito sa Manila. Kami ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, kapag umuuwi kami ng Davao, nakikita namin na sa mga probinsiya natin, marami pang lupa. Dito, magkakatabi na ang bahay, matrapik pa," he admitted.

At least 30 houses were razed to the ground when the fire occurred at Gate 10, Pier 2, Barangay 20, Zone 2 in Parola compound.

Along with the aid from Go, the victims also received different kinds of assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), National Housing Authority (NHA) and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), among others.

Go also thanked the residents for their continued support to the Duterte administration and urged them to help fight illegal drugs, criminality and corruption. "Kami ni Pangulo, gagawin namin ang lahat. Tulungan lang po ninyo ang kampanya namin laban sa korapsyon, kriminalidad at iligal na droga," he said.

"Galit si Pangulong Duterte sa mga kriminal at durugista. Ako rin po, galit ako. Layuan niyo po ang droga. Mga bata, huwag n'yong subukan. Mga magulang, ipabaon na lang po ninyo sa inyong mga anak ang pera ninyo," he added.

In an interview after the event, the Senator assured the public that the President has recovered from the sickness that prevented him from attending some engagements for two days.

"Kagabi po, lumuwas kami ng Manila kasama ni Pangulong Duterte. May picture po akong ipinakita. At ngayon he's scheduled to attend the turnover ceremony sa Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff, from General Noel Clement to General Felimon Santos Jr.," Go told reporters.

"Sino ba namang 74 years old ang walang sakit? Normal lang po na nagkakasakit ang ating Pangulo. Sobrang sipag po niya. Kahit rest day niya sa Davao, sabi niya, ikutin natin ang mga nalindol," the Senator shared.

"Magdasal po tayo na sana po ay laging nasa mabuting kalusugan ang ating Pangulo ngayong taon na ito para patuloy po siyang makapagserbisyo sa bawat Pilipino," Go added.

On the same day, Go also visited and provided assistance to fire victims in Pasay City and in Pandacan, Manila.