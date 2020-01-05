Press Release

January 5, 2020 Bong Go seeks justice for slain OFW in Kuwait; aids fire victims in Pasay City During his visit to fire victims in Pasay City, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go demanded justice for the death of overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Jeanelyn Padernal Villavende in Kuwait which prompted the government to impose again a deployment ban to the Middle Eastern country. The Filipina, who hailed from Norala, South Cotabato, was allegedly killed by her employers in December last year. The suspects are currently in custody. "Magkakaroon ng ban ng deployment sa Kuwait. Hintayin muna natin ang pahayag ng Pangulo kung ano ang magiging decision niya. I'm sure he will decide based on the interest of Filipinos," Go said during his visit to fire victims in Brgy. 145, Zone 16, Santo Niño, Pasay City on Saturday, January 4. Asked on whether the President will still push through with his visit to Kuwait this year, Go said that no changes in his plans have been made so far. "Sa ngayon, wala namang pagbabago at plano niyang pumunta ngayong quarter na ito or some time in March or April sa Kuwait. Dahil after ng agreement sa Kuwait noong 2018, naging maganda ang relasyon sa parehong bansa at OFWs na nagta-trabaho dun. Maraming mga hiling natin ang naibigay nila," Go said. However, the senator decried the murder of Villavende, adding that justice must be served. "Sana maiwasan ang mga ganitong pangyayari. I want justice para sa namatay nating kababayan," he said. Meanwhile, Go also expressed his sympathy for the 118 individuals affected by the fire in Pasay City during his visit to them, saying that his visits to victims of disasters intend to fulfill his promise to Filipinos that he will come to their aid when needed to bring smiles to their faces and address their concerns. "Gusto ko lang na magbigay ng ngiti sa inyong mga mukha sa oras ng inyong pagdadalamhati ngayon," Go said, adding that he goes around the country to listen to the concerns of ordinary Filipinos and find solutions to their daily struggles. He added, "Kaya ako narito dahil pangako ko ito sa taong bayan. Kung ano ang ipinangako ko, 'yun ang tutuparin ko. 'Yan lang po ang pinanghahawakan namin ni Pangulong Duterte." Comprising of 75 families who have lost their homes in the fire which broke out only a few days after Christmas, Go distributed relief and financial assistance for them. He also told students affected in the fire incident that he will provide them a new set of uniform and school supplies to enable them to resume their studies immediately. "Narito po ako para dinggin ang inyong mga hinanaing," Go told fire victims. He added that his priority has always been the Filipinos and that wherever he is needed, he will immediately respond to the distress calls of the people. "Apat na araw lang usually ang hearing sa Senado at ayoko na masayang ang natitirang tatlong araw (sa isang linggo). Minsan, sinisingit ko rin ang mga pagbisita sa mga araw ng aking trabaho sa Senado dahil hindi ko matiis ang aking mga kababayang nahihirapan," Go explained. The victims also received additional assistance from concerned government agencies. They received housing materials assistance from the National Housing Authority (NHA), livelihood assistance from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and financial assistance from the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP). The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) gave immediate financial assistance and additional assistance under the agency's Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP). As for those who were injured or have serious medical conditions, Go urged them to visit the nearest Malasakit Center to seek medical and financial assistance from the government. "Gusto ko rin ibahagi na kung may nararamdaman kayong sakit o may nasugatan sa insidenteng ito, mayroon na po tayong Malasakit Center na handang tumulong sa inyong medikal na mga pangangailangan, lalo na ang pinansyal na aspeto ng pagpapa-ospital," Go said. The country's 30th Malasakit Center was opened last March 2019 at the Pasay City General Hospital. The senator explained to the fire victims that the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop for all Filipinos, particularly the poor and indigent patients, where they can ask for assistance from the different government agencies now housed under one roof. "Naipasa na kasi ang Malasakit Center Act of 2019, batas na ito at hindi na mapipigilan ng kahit sinuman ang pagpapatakbo ng programang Malasakit Center na tiyak na mas makakatulong pa sa sambayanan," Go added. Go also warned the public against scammers who victimize unknowing people for money, saying that they should not be quick to trust scammers who use his name for their own personal interests. "Huwag po kayong magpaloko diyan, walang katotohanan 'yan. Kapag ginamit ang pangalan namin, hindi totoo yon. 'Wag kayong maniwala kapag may gumamit ng pangalan ko, hindi 'yun totoo," said Go. "Walang manloloko kung walang magpapaloko. Sa mga nanloloko, makonsensya naman kayo. Maawa naman kayo sa mga kababayan natin," he added. Ending his message, Go told that he will continue to work hard to fulfill his promises to the people. "As promised, dalawa na po ang piority bills natin ang naipasa - iyan ay ang Malasakit Center Act of 2019 at ang postponement ng barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections. Rest assured 'yung iba kong pangako, I will push for them," Go said. "Patuloy po tayong magseserbisyo para maiparamdam sa bawat Pilipino ang tunay at tuloy-tuloy na positibong pagbabago sa ating bansa," he added. After his visit to Pasay, Go immediately went to Parola compound in Tondo, and Brgy. 833 in Pandacan, Manila to provide similar assistance to fire victims there.