Press Release

January 5, 2020 Angara--The creation of judges-at-large posts will result in the faster resolution of cases in the courts Senator Sonny Angara welcomed the announcement of the Supreme Court on the creation of 50 judges-at-large posts as a significant step towards providing swift justice in the country. Angara, the principal author of Republic Act 11459 or the Judges-at-Large Act, said the implementation of the law will help ensure that justice is served swiftly by freeing up the courts of its dockets. "Our justice system has long been criticized for being excruciatingly slow. The huge caseload of the courts has resulted in the slow disposition of cases, to the detriment of both the victims of crimes, as well as the accused, many of who are innocent but are deprived of their liberty," Angara said. "For the victims of crimes and their families, the long wait for the resolution of cases adds to the emotional and financial burden that they have to bear on top of the pain they already experienced. For the accused who are innocent, the fact that they are deprived of their liberty is an injustice to them. This is why we want cases to be resolved expeditiously," Angara added. The law mandates the creation of 100 judges-at-large posts for the Regional Trial Courts (RTC) and 50 posts for the Municipal Trial Courts (MTC). These appointed judges-at-large will have no permanent salas and may be assigned by the Supreme Court as acting or assisting judges to any RTC or MTC in the country "as public interest may require." They are entitled to salaries, privileges, allowances, emoluments, benefits, rank and title of regular RTC and MTC judges. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court announced the creation of 50 judges-at-large posts--30 for the RTCs and 20 for the MTCs in partial implementation of RA 11459. "This is the first step towards our objective of decongesting the courts of its dockets. Eventually, the law will be implemented in full and we will have more judges to handle the cases that have piled up in our courts," Angara said. The 2020 General Appropriations Act, which is scheduled to be signed by the President tomorrow, contains a P2.5 billion augmentation of the budget of the judiciary for the creation of new positions in the Supreme Court and the lower courts; the repair and maintenance of halls of justice nationwide; the hiring of decongestion officers; hazard pay of judges; and to fund the 50 judges-at-large posts. This will also fund the construction of an office building of the Sandiganbayan and the operating expenses of the Court of Appeals and Court of Tax Appeals.