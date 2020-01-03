Press Release

January 3, 2020 Bong Go expresses optimism entering 2020; reiterates commitment to provide continued service to all Filipinos through better access to quality government services Detailing what the country can expect from him in 2020, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go vows to continue provide prompt service to all Filipinos during a radio interview with DZRH on Thursday, January 2. "Asahan n'yo po patuloy pa rin po akong magseserbisyo at magiging tulay ninyo sa gobyerno at kay Pangulong Duterte," Go said, adding that he will continue to file and support measures promoting further the welfare of all Filipinos. "Asahan n'yo po ako po ay tuloy-tuloy na magbabalangkas ng batas na paki-pakinabang lalong lalo na po sa mga mahihirap nating mga kababayan," he added. During the interview, Go also discussed his priority bills, saying that they are aimed at improving the lives of Filipinos through better access to quality government services. "Isa po sa mga ipinasa kong batas at maaari naming pag-usapan sa committee ngayong simula ng taon ay ang pagkakaroon ng mandatory evacuation centers sa bansa. Kagaya ng gusto ni Pangulong Duterte, kailangan nating magpatayo ng safe, permanent at dedicated na evacuation (center) na kumpleto po sa mga kagamitan," Go said. Also known as "An Act Establishing a Mandatory Evacuation Center in all Cities, Provinces and Municipalities, Appropriating Funds Therefor", Senate Bill (SB) 1228 states that an evacuation center will be established in every city, province and municipality throughout the country. Aside from providing the basic needs and assistance to all evacuees, the said evacuation centers will also guarantee the safety and well-being of all Filipinos who have become victims of natural calamities or any other hazard or emergency event. These events include typhoons, floods, fire, storm surges, other weather disturbances and outbreak of diseases that may cause imminent danger to life and property. The bill also provides for the minimum requirements for every evacuation center such as its location, amenities and accessibility, operation and management, among others. Several regions in the country recently suffered from the onslaught of Typhoon Ursula, resulting to several deaths and affecting thousands. Mindanao was also hit this lately by fourth strong earthquake last December 15. In his previous visits in several evacuation centers in Davao del Sur and North Cotabato, Go emphasized the need to establish permanent evacuation centers. Many of the evacuees spent the Christmas and New Year's eves in temporary shelters. To further improve the government's preparation and mitigation response to natural disasters and calamities, Go is also pushing for the passage of Senate Bill (SB) No. 205 or the "Department of Disaster Resilience Act of 2019" which proposes for the creation of DDR, "an empowered, highly specialized department with clear unity of command and primarily responsible in ensuring safe, adaptive and disaster-resilient communities." The bill seeks to establish a clear system of responsibility for disaster preparedness and response in all levels of the government, given the increasing number and devastation brought about by various disasters. Through the proposed measure, the existing Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) offices will be renamed as Local Disaster Resilience Offices. A Disaster Resilience Fund will also be established to finance DDR's operations, disaster risk reduction, disaster preparedness, response, recovery, rehabilitation and building forward better programs, projects and activities formulated in the national level. Currently, disaster-related responsibilities are shared among various government agencies. And the existing National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) is a mere coordinating body. In his previous interviews, Go admitted that "Kailangan na po talaga nating i-scale up ang preparedness to resiliency against disasters. Napapanahon na din na talagang magkaroon ng sariling departamento na nakatutok talaga dito sa mga ganitong pangyayari." He added that "Sa pagpapatayo ng departamentong ito, mas magiging mabilis ang pagtugon ng pamahalaan, mas maiibsan ang masamang epekto ng kalamidad at mas mabilis makakabangon ang ating mga kababayan." After he strongly condemned in the same interview the killing of Jeanelyn Villavende, an overseas Filipino worker in Kuwait, Go also urged his fellow lawmakers to expedite the passage of SB 202 or the Department of Overseas Filipinos Act of 2019. SB 202 seeks to address issues such as the need to improve coordination among concerned offices, hence the proposal to put them together under one roof to expedite services for OFWs and to also avoid finger-pointing among agencies concerned with OFW affairs. The bill proposes that the following agencies and their powers and functions be transferred to the new department to be established: Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), Commission on Filipino Overseas (CFO), International Labor Affairs Bureau of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and National Reintegration Center for OFWs (NRCO). The powers and functions of the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs under the Department of Foreign Affairs and all Philippine Overseas Labor Offices and their officials under DOLE will also be transferred to the proposed department. Go also discussed how his other bills are progressing in the Senate and their intended benefits to Filipinos. "Itong Magna Carta for Barangay, pinag-aaralan pa po ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM). 'Yung National Housing Development Production and Financing Act, nasa komite na po ito at ididinig po ito. "Ito rin pong Fire Protection Modernization Act, maghi-hearing na rin po ito. Itong Amendment to Solo Parents' Welfare Act of 2000, itong Act Reinstating the Death Penalty for Certain Heinous Crime Involving Dangerous Drugs and Plunder, nag first reading palang po ito. "Meron din po akong na-i-file na panukalang batas na amendment to the GCTA Law, Barangay Health Workers Act, at Bill proposing to Provide Free Legal Assistance to the AFP and PNP Officers and Personnel. "Marami pa pong iba. Emergency Medical Services Systems Act, nag first reading pa lang po ito. Advanced Nursing Education Act, Bill Expanding the Purposes and Application of the Special Education Fund, (first hearing to be scheduled soon), Philippine High School for Sports, ito po'y pag-uusapan sa plenary soon," Go told, adding that he will continue to promote the interests of Filipinos. "Marami pa pong iba na sana ay mapakinabangan po ng bawat Pilipino. Palaging uunahin ko po ang interes po ng bawat Pilipino," Go said.