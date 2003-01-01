Gatchalian wants task force to monitor fuel tax hike with 3rd tranche of TRAIN law

To protect consumers from premature price increases and profiteering, Senator Win Gatchalian urges the Department of Energy (DOE) to create a task force that will closely monitor the implementation of the new round of increases in excise tax on fuel this January.

Gatchalian is making the call as the third and last tranche of tax hike on petroleum products under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law takes effect January 1, 2020.

The estimated rate impact on pump price for unleaded premium gasoline would be around ₱1.01 per liter, while the estimate rate impact of the third tranche of the excise tax on diesel price is ₱1.65 per liter. For 100% coal contracted power distribution utilities, the estimated rate impact is around ₱0.03 per KwH.

"Kailangan paigtinging mabuti ng Department of Energy (DOE) ang pagbabantay laban sa hoarding at profiteering sa bansa ngayong nakaamba ang dagdag na excise tax sa huling pagkakataon," Gatchalian said.

"Huwag na nating hayaan ang ilang mapagsamantalang retailers na ibenta sa mataas na halaga ang kanilang mga lumang imbentaryong produkto, gayong nabili nila ito bago pa man maimplementa ang third tranche ng excise tax sa fuel," he added.

The lawmaker noted that oil companies maintain a minimum inventory equivalent to 15-day supply of petroleum products as provided under DOE's Department Circular No. 2003-01-001 or the "Implementing Guidelines for the Minimum Inventory Requirements of Petroleum of Oil Companies and Bulk Suppliers."

Gatchalian also urged the DOE to scrutinize the inventory of coal plants.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker said that the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) should monitor the prices of goods in the market in order to ensure that unscrupulous businessmen will not take advantage and pass on the impact of higher oil prices to consumers as a result of the third tranche of the TRAIN law implementation.

"Mabigat na sa bulsa ng bawat isa ang pagpataw ng excise tax sa krudo. Sana naman ay huwag na natin dagdagan ang pasanin ng taong bayan sa pamamagitan ng hindi makatarungang pagtaas ng presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin," Gatchalian said.