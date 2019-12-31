Bong Go gives tour in Davao City to kids from quake-hit towns in Davao del Sur

To help them recover from their traumatic experience, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go gave a free tour in Davao City on Sunday, December 29, to 157 children from five municipalities in Davao del Sur that were recently hit by a series of strong earthquakes.

The children, who came from the municipalities of Padada, Sulop, Hagonoy, Magsaysay and Matanao, spent the morning at the Davao Crocodile Park, where they viewed the animals there and watched a bird show. Then they met Go while having lunch at Gaisano Mall of Davao.

"Huwag na kayong masyadong matakot. Hindi naman natin kontrolado ang lindol. Ang Diyos lang ang nakakaalam ng lahat. Magdasal lang tayo na walang masaktan sa atin," the Senator told the children.

"Mag-aral kayo nang mabuti. 'Yan lang ang puwede ninyong iganti sa inyong mga magulang. Walang nais ang inyong mga magulang kundi mapag-aral kayo," he added.

He also said that he would monitor the reconstruction or repair of damaged school buildings in Davao del Sur. "Tutulong tayo upang makabalik kayo kaagad sa paaralan. Tutulong tayo sa maaaring gawin sa inyong mga building."

Go also thanked the military escorts, guides and social workers who accompanied the children on board the six buses.

The Senator earlier offered to tour the children in Davao City when he visited Padada last December 22 to distribute cash and relief assistance to earthquake victims. On the same day, he treated 196 children from Kidapawan and several towns in North Cotabato to a similar tour in Davao City.

North Cotabato and Davao del Sur suffered the worst in the series of earthquakes that occurred in Mindanao starting July. The strongest tremors, which exceeded 6.0 magnitude, occurred on October 16, 29 and 31 and on December 15.

After having lunch, the kids from Davao del Sur watched a movie at Gaisano Mall and strolled in SM Lanang Premier mall to buy select toys that they could take home.