Dispatch from Crame No. 690:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Response on the Statements of US Senators Leahy and Durbin

12/31/19

Instead of getting intimidated by Duterte's retaliatory moves, US Senators Leahy and Durbin have bravely stood their ground, and even called out the threat to deny PH visa to Americans. Senator Leahy described the act as "irrational", while Senator Durbin dubbed it as a "strong-arm tactic". They both nailed it on the head.

Thanks Senators Leahy, Durbin and all other US lawmakers in both Houses of the US Congress that supported the Prohibition on Entry provision and led to its successful passage.

This bipartisan support from high-ranking law-and-policymakers in the US has given me a gift I have been longing for: vindication. Because these veteran US public officials would not be standing with me if they had any doubt about my innocence or the fact that my persecution is an attack, not just against me personally, but against human rights and HR defenders.

Maria Ressa, me and other advocates for democratic dissent and free expression have found formidable allies in you. Mabuhay!