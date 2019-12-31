Press Release
December 31, 2019

SENATOR NANCY BINAY'S NEW YEAR 2020 MESSAGE

The year 2019 was such a bittersweet year.

Each one of us had moments of heartaches and joy, sadness and triumphs. But there is so much to be thankful for --napagtagumpayan nating lahat ang 2019.

Sa kabila ng mga unos sa buhay, we will always welcome the new year with a bright and colorful smile. Hindi tayo panghihinaan ng loob sa mga hamong kakaharapin natin.

Sa pagpasok ng Bagong Taon, harapin natin ang bawat bukas na may dalang pag-asa. Armed with our faith, prayers, and our collective strength, we will rise and move forward.

Let us welcome 2020 with a refreshed spirit of hope and optimism. Salubungin natin ang Bagong Taon na may ngiti at buo ang loob.

Mula po sa aming pamilya, Manigong Bagong Taon sa sambayanang Pilipino.
