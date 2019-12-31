Wish of Sen Sonny Angara for the New Year

As a people , a higher Gross National Happiness, of being proud of ourselves , confident in our abilities and upbeat on the future.

I wish us all good health, but when sickness strikes, health care that will heal us. Better schools for our children , so they can go through life as far and as fast as their talent will take them .

Jobs for all Filipinos, one that will put food on the table, roof over his head, and hope in the hearts of his loved ones.

For those who feed us, a better year, bumper harvest and bountiful catch.

To those who labor overseas, more reunions with loved ones, and finally, after dreams have been met, a one-way ticket to the homeland , for their families to be complete again.

To civil servants, the continuing passion to serve our people, whether molding the minds of our youth, defending our borders, or keeping our streets safe.

I wish entrepreneurs profit with honor, a just return to the audacity of their investments, including millennials in brave start ups.

As we begin the third decade of the millennium, may we be united in our vision of what we want for us all.