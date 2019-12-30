Press Release

December 30, 2019 Bong Go appeals to rebel groups to talk peace with sincerity; hopes New Year will bring in long lasting peace and continued development in the country In line with his New Year's wish to bring about long lasting peace and development in the whole country, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go called on various rebel groups not to waste the opportunity to resolve the nation's decades-long conflicts and finally attain the sought-after lasting peace in the country, particularly in Mindanao, through cooperation and sincerity in pursuing peace talks with the government. Go said he was addressing his plea to the organized Left and to the Moro fronts as he urged them to work for peace with the government. "Sa totoo lang po, I am for peace," Sen. Go said on Wednesday during his visit to the Balay Pahulayan of the Southern Philippines Medical Center to celebrate Christmas with watchers of patients in the Emergency Room of the hospital. "Gusto ko po ng kapayapaan, lalong lalo na sa Mindanao, with the Moro rebels, and with the Left. Si Pangulo gusto rin niyan ng long lasting peace." After the creation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), President Rodrigo Duterte has been steadfast in his desire for lasting peace and welcomed peace talks with other rebel groups. "Ayaw niya kapwa Pilipino nagpapatayan... Walang Pilipino ang gustong pumatay ng kapwa Pilipino," Go said. "Isa rin po ako sa nilapitan ng Left leaders ukol sa peace. Suportado ko po ito. Nagkakausap rin po kami ng Pangulo. Iisa po ang aming layunin, magkaroon ng long lasting peace and development sa ating bansa," he said. "Naawa kami sa mga sundalo, lalung lalo na 'yung mga binibisita namin. Minsan halos hindi na makapagsalita. 'Yung misis at anak umiiyak at nangungulila sa kanilang tatay. Ayaw namin may naiiwang pamilya sa giyera. Kapwa Pilipino naman po tayo," Go added. He also narrated that in the past, peace is pursued with trust and sincerity among both parties. "Sa totoo lang, nagtiwala kami sa inyo, sa mga Left. Umaakyat kami ng bundok dito sa Davao, even sa Mindanao, kumukuha ng bihag na sundalo, walang bodyguard at armas. Kaming dalawa lang... Nagtiwala kami sa inyo. Magtiwala naman kayo sa gobyerno. With all sincerity kausap si Pangulo. Wala na kayong ibang leader na pwedeng kausapin na pwede ninyong pagkatiwalaan," Go narrated. Saying time is of the essence, Go called on various rebel groups not to waste the opportunity to bring about peace in Mindanao. "The President does not want us Filipinos to be killing each other. No Filipino wants to kill his fellow Filipino,'" Go emphasized. Go elaborated that the Duterte administration does not want families broken and children orphaned because of the fighting, emphasizing that we are all Filipinos who want peace and development to prosper in the country. "I hope that this resumption of the peace negotiation will prosper. And the administration of President Duterte can make this a legacy to the Filipino people, "Go said. He added that after the declaration of the unilateral ceasefire, President Duterte wanted to know if there were violations committed. "And yet, we have a problem now,'' Go said. "I had a talk with President Duterte... He learned that there were these encounters of the security forces with communist rebels in Camarines... and Iloilo. I heard there were fatalities and others injured." "Ngayon interesado ang Pangulo kung may violation. Kung sakaling meron, hindi niyo masisi na i-terminate ng Pangulo ang unilateral ceasefire sa parte ng gobyerno," he added.