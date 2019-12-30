Press Release

December 30, 2019 Bong Go brings aid to typhoon victims in Capiz; urges government to urgently restore basic services in typhoon-hit areas In a visit to typhoon victims in Pontevedra, Capiz, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go urged government to immediately restore basic services, such as electricity and water, fast track the repair of roads, and provide basic commodities to victims most in need of government attention. "Gaya na lang po sa mga regions na tinamaan po ng lindol, order nga po sa ating mga national government agencies ay i-restore...to normal kaagad 'yung sitwasyon lalong-lalo na po 'yung mga kalye, kuryente, 'yung mga basic commodities ay maibigay kaagad sa tao," Go said. More than 272 families composed of 1,015 individuals from five different barangays have been affected by the said typhoon in Pontevedra. The senator, who has been constantly visiting areas affected by such calamities, brought immediate relief assistance, such as food, groceries and cash assistance to the victims. "As what I have promised to the Filipino people, kahit saang sulok kayo ng Pilipinas, papasukin ko kayo basta kaya lang po ng aking panahon at ng aking katawan. Pupuntahan ko, para marinig kaagad yung hinanaing," he added. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) also provided cash assistance to them while the National Housing Authority (NHA) will provide housing materials and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will assist in providing livelihood assistance. Internationally known as Typhoon Phanfone, Typhoon Ursula was a very strong tropical cyclone with winds at 150kph. It is a tropical storm that lashed many areas in the country during the Christmas season, killing already three people in Pontevedra alone. The extent of damage it caused is yet to be determined but the typhoon has toppled electricity posts, damaged homes and roads, and disrupted transport services. Meanwhile, the senator said during his visit that he and concerned agencies constantly report what is happening on ground to President Rodrigo Duterte. "At ako naman po, pinaparating ko kaagad sa kanya ang nangyari dito," he said adding that as of now, the President is also busy monitoring those who have been affected by the earthquakes in the Mindanao region. Go also emphasized that the government should always respond appropriately to crises like this. For his part, he had already filed several bills in the Senate to further mitigate effects of such disasters and natural calamities, such as Senate Bill (SB) No. 205 or the "Department of Disaster Resilience Act of 2019" which proposes for the creation of the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR). "Bilang isang senador, marami po akong plano, tulad po ng nai-file ko, itong Department of Disaster Resilience para meron na sana tayong departamento na nakatutok lang sa mga ganitong pangyayari tulad ng lindol, baha, bagyo," Go shared. Through this measure, the existing Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) will be reformed locally and a Disaster Resilience Fund will also be established to finance operations, such as preparedness, response, recovery, and rehabilitation in a national level. As disaster resilience is one of his main advocacies, Go also said that he is also pushing for the establishment of permanent evacuation centers to provide safe, clean and comfortable temporary shelter for calamity and disaster-affected Filipinos. "Gusto ko rin pong magkaroon ng permanent evacuation center para po may maayos tayong lugar tuwing bagyo na safe, malinis at may higaan, lalo na ang mga bata, komportable po sila, nakakapagpahinga habang di pa sila nakakabalik sa kanilang mga bahay," Go said. In order to provide affordable housing for Filipinos who still do not have their own houses or have lost their homes due to calamities, Go shared that he has already filed SB No. 203 or the National Housing Development, Production and Financing Act which aims to help Filipinos by providing easy measures to avail affordable housing. "Itong National Housing Development, Production and Financing Act, para po murang pabahay sa mga kapatid nating Pilipino at matitibay na bahay, para magkaroon na rin po sila ng sarili nilang pamamahay. Marami pa tayong ibang programang pinaplano, mga tulong tuwing mga ganitong panahon tulad ng dagdag na housing material assistance," Go explained, emphasizing how important it is for Filipinos to have safe and comfortable homes. "Wala dapat maging iskwater sa sariling bayan," he added. In addition, Go also mentioned the Build Build Build infrastructure projects of the Duterte administration, including the Panay River Basin Project which according to Go, is being studied by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Investment Coordinating Committee and Infrastructure Technical Board. He also added that this project is already for further evaluation and he is hoping that the value analysis study will be finished by first quarter of 2020. Go also shared another priority project of the President, the PhP97.3-billion Panay-Negros-Guimaras Bridge which was just approved last December 20 by NEDA-ICC along with eleven other approved infrastructure projects. Go mentioned that other projects are already in the pipeline for Capiz, such as the opening of a Malasakit Center in the area where the senator mentioned its target opening on January. "Patuloy niyo pa rin akong maging tulay kay Pangulong Duterte at magkakaroon na rin kayo ng Malasakit Center dito sa probinsya ng Capiz at pati rin sa probinsya ng Aklan. Sa Iloilo meron na kayo at sa Bacolod rin. Tuluy-tuloy po itong programang ito. Inyo po ito, sa tao po ito. Binabalik lang po sa inyo, serbisyo para sa inyo," Go emphasized. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that streamlines the provision of medical and financial assistance from concerned government agencies and offices to benefit Filipinos in need of medical attention. "Basta Pilipino ka, tutulungan ka nitong Malasakit Center," he said. The agencies present in these hospital hubs are the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) and Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth). With the aim of reducing to the lowest amount possible the hospital bill balance of those seeking government help, the center provides financial assistance that covers patient services and expenses, such as laboratories, medicines, surgeries or operations, with the exemption of professional fees and private room accommodation. Senior citizens and persons with disabilities will also be prioritized in the centers through an express lane. The senator added that all 73 DOH-run hospitals will now get their own Malasakit Centers with the enactment of Republic Act (RA) 11463 by President Duterte early this month. Before heading to Pontevedra, Go also visited victims of typhoon in Balasan, Iloilo where he distributed various assistance too.