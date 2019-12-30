Drilon extends assistance to 'Ursula' victims in Panay region

Senator Franklin Drilon has extended P1.5-million worth of relief goods to typhoon "Ursula" victims in Panay island provinces.

Upon his initiative, and in partnership with private organizations, Drilon put together 3,000 food packs to residents affected by the typhoon that ripped through Western Visayas provinces on Christmas Day.

Ursula, known internationally as Typhoon Phanfone, devastated towns in northern Iloilo, Aklan province and Capiz city on Christmas Day, leaving thousands of residents homeless.

In addition to the 3,000 food packs, 1,000 pieces of blankets will be given to displaced families. The assistance was coursed through to local government units.

"I am deeply saddened by this tragedy. I expressed my sincere sympathy to all the victims, especially my kasimanwas who are going through difficult times," Drilon said.

Drilon, an Ilonggo senator who is instrumental in the development of Iloilo, vowed to look for more assistance "to help rebuild the lives of the victims and the community."

"I want to assure you that more help is on the way. I will do everything in my capacity as senator to help you in this most difficult time in your life. We will rise from this episode," Drilon added.

The senator also thanked those who have extended help to his fellow kasimanwas, and enjoined all Filipinos to help and pray for the victims and affected families.