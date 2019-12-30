Dispatch from Crame No. 689:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the Duterte administration's response to the US entry ban

12/30/19

The admin forked tongues argue that the US visa ban on those officials responsible for my persecution and unjust detention is baseless because I am afforded legal process.

Another rain of truth twisting and propaganda. Let's not forget that this is the same regime that opened the floodgates of drugs and corruption in the country. May kinasuhan ba? May pinanagot ba sa bilyon-bilyong drogang pinuslit sa Customs at mga katiwalian sa gobyerno?

Huwag ako. Paskong-pasko sinungaling pa rin kayo. Magbabagong taon, baka gusto n'yong magbagong buhay din?

It is axiomatic in the law that the process should be fair and just. Saan ang fair and just sa ginawa n'yo sa akin?

Para n'yo nang sinabi na makatarungan din ang pagpako kay Hesus dahil may proseso naman. Dumaan naman kay Poncio Pilato. Huwag n'yong kalimutan na naghugas kamay si Poncio Pilato, gaya ninyo. At ng mga testigo niyong rehearsed at scripted. Umupa pa yata kayo ng acting coach. Sa loob ng korte sintunado mga testigo n'yo. Baka gusto n'yong kumuha na rin ng voice coach?

You can never silence or defeat the truth! Divine justice is mightier than all of you combined. ###

(Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 689, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_689)