Dispatch from Crame No. 686:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Statement on Bill Browder and the Global Magnitsky Act

12/27/19

Bill Browder, the British fund manager and activist who pushed for the Magnitsky Act, welcomes its application on Philippine officials as a powerful tool against oppressors and human rights violators.

His grandfather, Earl Browder, the American trade unionist who, in 1927, met with and helped Philippine labor leaders establish relations with communist Russia, would have loved the irony of his capitalist grandson being responsible for the law that is now benefitting Philippine human rights defenders.

The Global Magnitsky Act sends seismic shock to tyrannical powers who cut corners on human rights and will not stop at anything to shut down democratic voices. I see a tool inspired by divine justice in Magnitsky Act - a powerful tool indeed to fight impunity.

I'd love to see how the rest of the world that remains committed to human rights and good government can still confront and defeat oppression anywhere in the globe. I'd like to experience it 1st hand.

Thank you, Mr. Browder and other champions for your work.