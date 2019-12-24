Press Release

December 24, 2019 PRRD, Go visit soldiers wounded in Dec 22 Cotabato City blast For their love of country by defending the nation from threats of terrorism, President Duterte and Senator Go visited the wounded-in-action (WIA) soldiers in the Cotabato City bombing that happened on Sunday, December 22. The President and senator went to the Battle Casualty Ward of Camp Siongco Station Hospital to visit the four WIA soldiers affected in the explosion. These are Sgt. Ariel F. Joaquin, Cpl. Genesis R. Mansalon, PFC Cris John F. Figueroa and Pvt. Ian C. Villaruel. They were all given Order of Lapu-Lapu - Rank of Kampilan, and other forms of assistance from the Office of the President. They also visited other WIA soldiers admitted in the hospital. Cpl. Alvin V. Samama of 61DRC, 6ID, PA, who sustained blast injuries due to an encounter last November 28 in Brgy. Pikeg of Shariff Saydona Mustapha in Maguindanao also received the Order of Lapu-Lapu - Rank of Kampilan and other forms of assistance. Also in the ward was Cpl. Alexander D. Flauta, who was already awarded with Order of Lapu-Lapu in a previous visit by the President. The two officials also met with representatives of wounded soldiers who are confined in Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC). The families of soldiers, namely SSgt. Ariel M. Lumagod, PFC Aljon B. Jimenez, PFC Jaymark A. Bron and Pvt. Raymond F. Oyan were given cash and other forms of assistance. In addition, the President also met with the wounded civilians and/or their representatives. They were given cash assistance from the Office of the President. Senator Go also gave additional cash and other forms of assistance to the wounded soldiers and civilians.