Bong Go joins PRRD in awarding 685 land titles to BARMM farmers and former rebels

Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go accompanied President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Monday, December 23, in Cotabato City at the ceremonial turnover and distribution of 685 Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) to farmers and former rebels in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The CLOAs, awarded to 793 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs), cover 1,742.63 hectares in the provinces of Basilan, Maguindanao, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

Assisted by BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim and Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones, the President led the ceremonial distribution to five ARB representatives at the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex inside the Bangsamoro Government Center.

Three former combatants of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) represented ARBs from Maguindanao, and two farmers represented ARBs from Basilan and Tawi-Tawi.

In his speech, the President introduced Go as someone who truly represents the people. As Go's mentor for more than twenty years, the President vouched for Go's dedication to his duties.

"Senator Bong Go, ang tinulungan ninyo," the President said. He added, "Tao ninyo ito. Ako na ang nagsasabi. He is serving the interest of the Moro people," the President said.

The President and Go pushed through with the distribution despite security concerns, after several explosions occurred in Cotabato City and nearby areas the night before.

In an interview earlier, Go said threats will not stop them from fulfilling their mandate. "Hindi po kami takot mamatay. Mas gusto namin mamatay na nagseserbisyo sa bayan," he told reporters when he distributed cash and relief assistance to earthquake victims in Matanao, Davao del Sur earlier in the day.

After the distribution of CLOAs, Go accompanied the President again to Camp Siongco Station Hospital in Barangay Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao to visit and give assistance to soldiers and civilians who were injured in the explosions and to two soldiers who were wounded in action in other incidents.