Bong Go treats kids from quake-hit North Cotabato areas to a tour in Davao City

To help children overcome the trauma caused by the recent Mindanao earthquakes, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go fulfilled his promise during his visit to North Cotabato last month and gave 196 affected children a free tour of Davao City on Sunday, December 22.

Coming from Kidapawan City and four municipalities of North Cotabato, the children spent the morning at the Davao Crocodile Park, had lunch at the Gaisano Mall of Davao and strolled and met Go at SM Lanang Premier mall. Go also brought them inside a popular kids toy store to do shopping using the gift certificates earlier given to each of them by the Senator. Social workers and guardians accompanied the kids.

"Nangako ako sa kanila na ipapasyal ko sila dito sa Davao para lang man po mawala ang kanilang takot," Go said in an interview after the meet-and-greet.

"Pasko ngayon. Sabi ko, paano natin mapasaya man lang ang ating mga kapatid, lalong lalo na itong mga bata? Makapasyal man lang sila dito sa malalaking mall sa Davao City, masaya na rin po ako ngayong Pasko," he added.

The Senator promised to treat the children when he visited the earthquake victims who were temporarily staying at the provincial capitol of North Cotabato in Kidapawan City on November 22.

Earthquakes of more than 6.0 magnitude occurred in the southern parts of Mindanao on October 16, 29 and 31, with hundreds of aftershocks recorded. A 6.9-magnitude quake hit neighboring Davao del Sur and was felt strongly in North Cotabato.

Aside from the free trip and food, Go also gave the children Christmas gifts. "Pinakain na namin sila kanina at pinasyal. Mamaya may hapunan sila bago umuwi. Sabi ko mamili sila ng kagamitan sa eskwela o laruan, kung ano ang magpapasaya sa kanila," he said.

Before meeting the children, Go went in the morning to Padada, Davao Del Sur, to distribute financial and relief assistance to the earthquake victims.

He also promised the children there that he would take them to Davao City too.

"Sa susunod na linggo naman po, ang mga taga-Padada at Matanao sa Davao del Sur naman ang ipapasyal ko," he said, adding that there will be "another 200 kids from five municipalities."