Dispatch from Crame No. 684:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Statement on the Reported Banning of Families of Political Prisoners from Visiting them in Camp Bagong Diwa

12/23/19

Political persecution under the Duterte Administration has reached another low with the unjustified barring of families of political prisoners from visiting their loved ones in detention at Camp Bagong Diwa. I condemn this blatant violation of the rights of these Persons Deprived of Liberty.

The timing of this latest harassment couldn't be anymore worse, considering the Christmas season. Why are the jailers acting like Scrooges? Pati ba naman ang sariling pamilya, ipagkakait pa sa mga bilanggong pulitikal ngayong kapaskuhan? Ano na naman ang palusot na ibibigay nila sa lantarang panggigipit na ito?

President Duterte may have declared a ceasefire with the rebels on one hand, yet with his other hand he orders his minions in the security forces to silence his critics and deprive them of the remaining rights they have once detained.

Ginoong Pangulo, dyan ka nagkakamali. Ang panggigipit mo ang higit na magbibigay-tapang sa mamamayan upang labanan ang mga mala-diktador mong asta.

These political detainees may be harassed for eternity, but they will never stop fighting for their principles and their cause. You can never silence the idea of resistance that is fueled by the tyranny and corruption of your own regime. ###

(Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 684 here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_from_crame_no._684)