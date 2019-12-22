Press Release

December 22, 2019 Bong Go shares Christmas with quake victims in Davao del Sur; says rehabilitation efforts underway Expressing his desire to bring smiles to their faces this Christmas season despite their recent ordeal, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go commiserated with and distributed relief and financial assistance on Sunday, December 22, to residents of Padada, Davao Del Sur---one of the towns hardest hit by a 6.9-magnitude earthquake a week earlier. At least twelve people were killed in the disaster while another 210 were reported to have been injured. "Hangga't kaya ng katawan ko, kahit saang sulok po ng Pilipinas, pupuntahan ko po kayo para magbigay ng tulong at mag-iwan ng ngiti sa oras ng inyong pagdadalamhati," Go said in his message to the victims. "Narito po tayo para makapagbigay ng kaunting tulong at mabigyan ng pansin ang mga suliranin ninyo. Nais ko din pong marinig ang kanilang mga hinaing na gusto nilang iparating sa gobyerno," Go added. During his visit, the senator was also accompanied by representatives of concerned government agencies, such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), Office of the Special Assistant to the President (OSAP) and the National Housing Authority (NHA) to provide additional assistance to the disaster-stricken Filipinos. "Narito rin po ang iba't ibang ahensya ng gobyero. Magtulong-tulong po tayo para maibigay ang inyong mga pangangailangan," he added. "Nariyan ang DSWD para magbigay ng financial assistance, ang DTI para naman magbigay ng livelihood sa mga nais mag-hanapbuhay." As for their housing needs, Go said that he has coordinated with the NHA for the rebuilding and repair of the houses of the victims. He urged the NHA to provide a long-term housing plan for victims of natural disasters. "Nakipag-ugnayan na po tayo sa NHA para mabigyan ng assistance ang mga biktima ng lindol," he said. "'Yung retiree kanina na nasira 'yung bahay niya na pinag-ipunan n'ya, tutulong sa kanya ang NHA." As for residents who need special medical care and treatment, Go said that he is willing to bring them to Davao City and have them checked by specialists if needed. He also encouraged the residents, especially those who are injured or in need of medical attention, to go to the nearest Malasakit Center so they can avail of government assistance for their health care needs. "Sa mga nasaktan o nangangailangan ng tulong medikal, lumapit lamang po tayo sa pinakamalapit na Malasakit Center. Kanina, nakilala ko 'yung isang babae na nadaganan. Dadalhin po siya sa Davao (city) para ipa-check natin at ipagamot," Go said. There are existing Malasakit Centers in Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City; Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat; and Cotabato Regional Medical Center in Cotabato City. "Ang mga gamit na nawala, mapapalitan 'yan," said Go. "Ang importante, buhay po tayo." Followed by a series of strong aftershocks, the 6.9-magnitude earthquake was also preceded by a series of strong earthquakes that struck Mindanao during the months of October and November. Asked about what efforts the government will undertake to help the province recover from the recent earthquake, Go said that a rehabilitation plan is now in the works. He added that local government units are coordinating with concerned government agencies, such as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) which is also working to restore damaged roads and other infrastructure in the area, to make sure that the rehabilitation of affected areas are in order. "'Yung rehabilitation plan at housing, pinag-aaralan na po 'yan ng LGUs kasama ang ating government agencies. Ang DPWH, aayusin po 'yung mga daan na nasira o 'di kaya naman ay gagawan ng bago," said Go, adding that he will also coordinate with President Rodrigo Duterte for the immediate repair of critical buildings and infrastructure in the area. "Paparating ko rin kay Pangulong Duterte 'yung nasirang munisipyo at building ng Philippine National Police (PNP) para makabalik sa normal ang kanilang operasyon. Mahalaga po ang papel ng local government at pulis," he said. The senator has been advocating for the establishment of a dedicated and enhanced department that will deal with disaster preparedness measures and policies in the country. Earlier this year, Go filed Senate Bill 205 which seeks to establish the Department of Disaster Resilience that is empowered, highly-specialized, responsive and with clear unity of command in times of calamities and natural disasters. Go reiterated the need for the country to have a solely dedicated department that will have proper and efficient planning with quick response in conducting rescue operations. "Sa Department of Disaster Resilience ako rin po gusto ko madaliin na ito. Huwag na natin hintayin pa na may panibagong lindol na naman na dumating. Mas maganda na may isang departamento na po na makikipagcoordinate sa lahat ng concerned government units. Ito ay para rin may departamento for the rehabilitation at para rin mayroon malalapitan ang tao bago pa man dumating ang lindol, handa na tayo," Go explained. As for the kids from North Cotabato who were also affected by a series of earthquake in late October this year, Go has organized a tour for them in Davao City and joined them after his visit in Padada. Meanwhile, asked about his reaction on the President's high approval ratings according to the recent survey released by Pulse Asia, Go said that it is proof of his popularity and wide support from Filipinos who benefit from his policies. "As expected, ramdam ng bawat Pilipino, ramdam nila ang pagbabago mula noong umupo si Pangulong Duterte," Go said. "Kasama na ang infrastructure, peace and order, laban sa illegal drugs at corruption na tuluy-tuloy. Ramdam nila ang pagbabago. Pagdating sa corruption, kahit mga tumulong sa amin sa kampanya, kapag pumasok sa corruption, nilalabanan natin 'yan." "Napamahal na si Pangulo sa mga Pilipino dahil ginagawa niya ang kanyang trabaho," he added. With only two years and few months left in his term, Go encouraged Filipinos to continue supporting the President and the government. "With two and a half years to go, sana po ay patuloy ninyong suportahan ang gobyerno. Wala na po s'yang ibang hiniling kundi ang kabutihan ng bawat Pilipino," he said.