IMEE: MAGUINDANAO MASSACRE SHOULD REVIVE DEATH PENALTY DEBATE

The death penalty's revival should be given serious thought "for crimes of an unimaginable level of brutality and inhumanity, as in the Maguindanao massacre," Senator Imee Marcos said.

"The scope of the Revised Penal Code at present does not fathom the horror suffered by the relatives of the brutally murdered victims, specially of the Mangudadatu family and the orphaned children of scores of journalists," Marcos added.

Marcos opposed the death penalty as a congresswoman, adding that she had even constantly argued with her mom on the issue.

"But the law is an organic, living thing that must respond to our extraordinary times," the senator explained.

If the death penalty is revived, Marcos said its application should be limited to "very exceptional exceptions" like large-scale drug trafficking and plunder.

"Definitely, no juveniles," Marcos said.