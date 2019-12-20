Press Release

December 20, 2019 President Duterte and Bong Go continue to monitor earthquake situation in Davao del Sur; plans to revisit quake victims Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go told members of the media today, December 19, that President Rodrigo Duterte continues to closely monitor the situation in Davao del Sur as aftershocks still occur after a powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck the region on December 15. "Parating naka-monitor ang Pangulo dahil tuloy tuloy ang paglindol doon," Go said adding that national government agencies have already been deployed in quake-hit areas. "Handa silang (national government agencies) makipag-coordinate sa mga LGUs doon," Go shared. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council's (NDRRMC) report as of 4:00PM of December 18, a total of 826 aftershocks were already recorded, 86 of which were felt. The report also indicated that a total of 29,592 families in 105 barangays in the Davao region have been affected, of which 3,076 families are currently taking temporary shelter in 24 evacuation centers. As for casualties, eleven people have been reported dead and one is still missing, while 195 are injured. Hundreds of buildings and infrastructures were also damaged. On his end, Go plans to visit again evacuation centers this coming weekend and check on the situation of the families affected by the disaster. "Ako naman, plano kong pumunta doon pag-uwi ko sa weekend para bumisitang muli," Go said. The senator also expressed his concern for the affected kids and their welfare. "Traumatized talaga ang mga bata doon. Plano ko sila ipasyal sa Davao para makalimutan ang traumang nangyari sa kanila," Go added. The senator has been advocating for the establishment of a dedicated and enhanced department that will deal with disaster preparedness measures and policies in the country. Earlier this year, Go filed Senate Bill 205 which seeks to establish the Department of Disaster Resilience that is empowered, highly-specialized, responsive and with clear unity of command in times of calamities and natural disasters. In previous interviews, the senator constantly reiterated the need for the country to have a solely dedicated department that will have proper and efficient planning with quick response in conducting rescue operations. Go will also bring immediate relief assistance to the families in the evacuation centers. Previously, his office extended support to the victims of series of earthquakes in North Cotabato and Davao del Sur since November, such as tents, food packs and other relief assistance. He also offered to help children cope with the trauma by bringing them to Davao City. "Magdadala din ako ng kaunting tulong at pakinggan ang mga hinanaing nila," Go shared. He added, "Gusto kong mag-iwan ng ngiti at saya sa mga kababayan kong apektado kahit alam kong nagdadalamhati sila at nahihirapan sa sitwasyon ngayon."