Grace Poe on Maguindanao verdict:

Justice came to the families of the victims and the Filipino people with this initial victory after 10 excruciating years.

We hail the court for siding with truth. We salute the prosecution team and the witnesses for their unwavering courage. We stand with the families of the victims and support groups for their fortitude.

The case is proof that no one can escape the long arm of the law.

Let us continue to be vigilant to see through this case to its final judgment.