Press Release

December 19, 2019 On the Verdict on the Maguindanao Massacre More at: https://pinglacson.net/2019/12/19/on-the-verdict-on-the-maguindanao-massacre/ Delayed justice is not necessarily justice denied in the Maguindanao massacre case. Considering the number of respondents involved, not to mention the power and influence of local politics with undeniably strong connections with the national government at least at the time the ambush-slaying of 58 victims was perpetrated, the judge who conducted the trial deserves high commendation and gratitude from the judiciary and the whole nation as well. Without doubt, Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes has immensely contributed to a renewed trust and confidence in the people of the administration of justice in our country. I am certain that she went through tremendous pressure and threats during the conduct of the trial. I therefore take my hat off to Judge Reyes for her courage and integrity.