December 19, 2019 JUSTICE, FINALLY

Akbayan Senator Risa Hontiveros on the Court's Verdict on the Maguindanao Massacre This has been a day too long in coming, but it is a step towards the full measure of justice. On November 23, 2009 58 people were murdered, 32 of them members of the press, in what has been widely acknowledged as the single most violent crime against journalists in living memory. My heart goes out to the families of all the victims who have suffered for far too long. I am glad that this decision finally saw the light of day, and the truth is this decision should have come sooner. The world has waited ten, long years, and finally, we have taken the first step towards healing, accountability and justice. But this is not where the road to justice ends. Now we must ensure the success of the BARMM and that the Philippines stops becoming a dangerous place for members of the press, or for anyone exercising their democratic rights. Now we must work toward the greater goal of ending lawless violence perpetrated by political dynasties who only want to cling to power and look after their own self-interest. ?The road to justice ends when we ensure that any similar attack on the free press and our democratic rights never happens again. ?