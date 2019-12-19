Press Release

December 19, 2019 Bills authored and sponsored by Bong Go cited as accomplishments of the 18th Congress in 2019 Bills authored and backed by Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go were some of the achievements of the 18th Congress mentioned and lauded by Senate President Tito Sotto III during the latter's year-end accomplishment report at the Senate regular session on Wednesday, December 18. In his speech, Sotto cited two bills passed by the 18th Congress and enacted into law by President Rodrigo Duterte, namely the postponement of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections, and the Malasakit Center Act of 2019, both of which are important items in the legislative agenda promised by Go during the campaign period. The bills that the Senator filed in July, right after assuming office, also served as bases for the two laws. Seeking to complement the Universal Health Care (UHC) Law, Republic Act No. 11463, otherwise known as the Malasakit Center Act of 2019, provides for the establishment of Malasakit Centers in 73 hospitals that are run by the Department of Health (DOH) all over the country and in the Philippine General Hospital in Manila. "With the Malasakit Center Act in place to complement the Universal Health Care Law, we are a step closer towards making quality health care more accessible and affordable for all Filipinos, especially the indigent and poor patients in need of medical assistance from the government," Go said in past interviews. The center consolidates the medical and financial assistance that patients may apply for from four government agencies, namely, the DOH, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). Meanwhile, Republic Act No. 11462 moves the next barangay and SK elections from the second Monday of May 2020 to December 5, 2022, and then on the first Monday of December 2025 and every three years thereafter. The law extends the term of the current barangay and SK officials from two years to four years and a half. Explaining his reason for backing the measure in past interviews, Go said that village officials should be given enough time to implement their programs. "Mga barangays natin ang pinaka-frontline ng ating gobyerno sa paghahatid ng serbisyo at sa kampanya natin laban sa iligal na droga at kriminalidad. Kaya dapat lang na mabigyan natin sila ng oportunidad at sapat na oras upang makapagpatupad ng kani-kanilang mga programa at proyekto," Go explained. Meanwhile, Sotto also cited three bills that were already approved by the Senate on third and final reading. These are the bill increasing the Excise Tax on alcohol, heated tobacco and vapor products; and the Go-backed Separate Facilities for Heinous Crimes Act; and the Salary Standardization Law (SSL) 5 which Go also co-authored. Lauding neophyte senators, including Go, for their "fresh and dynamic ideas", Sotto ended his speech, saying that he is optimistic about the coming year. "We had a great start, which can be attributed to the efforts of all the senators. This is just the beginning of our commitment to the people we serve. We are looking forward to a more fruitful 2020 as we intend to perform better for our beloved Filipino families," Sotto ended. As part of Senator Go's legislative agenda aimed at helping the Duterte administration achieve positive genuine change felt by all Filipinos, he has already filed twenty-one Senate resolutions and authored thirty bills in his first 6 months as senator, two of which have already been signed into law and four committee reports he sponsored or co-sponsored in the Senate plenary. "Inuna ko po ang kapakanan ng mga Pilipinong pinaka-nangangailangan ng atensyon mula sa gobyerno. Para ito sa mga may sakit, mga ordinaryong manggagawa, mga biktima ng kalamidad, at mga kabataan na pag-asa ng ating bayan. Ito ang serbisyong ipinangako ko sa inyo, serbisyo at pagmamalasakit na ramdam kahit saang dako ng bansa," he said in past interviews.