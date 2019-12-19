Press Release

December 19, 2019 Malacañan welcomes Team Pilipinas athletes and coaches; President Duterte awards incentives to medalists With the outstanding performance of Team Pilipinas emerging as the over-all champion in the recently concluded 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games held in the country, President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go upheld their promise of recognizing all athletes especially those who achieved medal finishes in their respective sports in an awarding ceremony at the Malacañan Palace on Wednesday, December 18. Coaches and athletes attended the event at the presidential palace where the President handed over the cash incentives---aside from those granted under the incentive system of the Philippine Sports Commission Act (RA 10699) and the Philippine Olympic Committee's bonus---to the medal finishers. The President has earlier promised P250,000 for a gold medal, P150,000 for a silver and P100,000 for a bronze. Team Pilipinas harvested a total of 387 medals in the regional sports meet with 149 gold, 117 silver and 121 bronze medals. President Duterte also awarded the Order of Lapu-Lapu with the rank of Kamagi Medal to all medalists recognizing their victories and the honor they brought to the country. Go said that the result of the recent SEA Games is a reflection of how the current administration has provided support to athletes through its proper allocation of resources and focus on sports development programs. "Our being the over-all champion is convincing proof that as long as we work as one, we will win as one!" Go said. "Sa simula pa lang ng SEA Games, nanawagan na ako sa lahat na magkaisa tayo, magkaisa ang buong bansa bilang suporta sa ating mga manlalaro sa 30th SEA Games. Kapag may bayanihan, may pagkakaisa, may pagtutulungan, magiging maganda ang resulta ng ating serbisyo sa tao," he added. The senator also praised the efforts of the government in funding the training of the players to ensure their international competitiveness. He said that the government has invested so much in programs, financial support and facilities to steer the athletes towards success. The senator, who is also the chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, also emphasized that there is a lot of undiscovered talent in the country. And with the bill proposing the creation of Philippine High School for Sports which he introduced earlier this year, the country can harness the extraordinary skills in sports of more Filipinos. Go also urged the government to continue enhancing its sports development programs particularly in providing sufficient support for local athletes and in promoting sports in the grassroots. "Malaki ang tulong ng sports sa pag-develop ng ating kabataan. They are taught values of discipline and hard work. At the same time, we are complementing our efforts of keeping them away from illegal drugs and crime, and making them productive citizens of our country," Go explained. With the results of the 30th SEA Games, Go assured Filipinos that the Duterte administration will continue to support and recognize the efforts of the country's athletes in representing the Philippines in the world stage. "Tauspuso ang aking pasasalamat sa lahat ng mga atletang Pilipino na nagbigay ng karangalan sa ating bayan. Isang mataas na pagsaludo din sa lahat ng mga manlalaro natin, sa kanilang mga coaches at mga trainors na naghanda sa mahabang panahon para sa palarong ito," the senator acknowledged. Go also commended the parents and families of the athletes and coaches who continuously supported the delegation throughout the Games. He also recognized the support of the Filipino nation for the successful hosting. "Binibigyan ko din ng pagpupugay ang mga magulang at pamilyang sumuporta sa kanilang mga anak at kamag-anak sa palarong ito. Kinikilala ko ang kontribusyon ng bawat pamayanang naging bahagi ng tagumpay natin. Malaki ang paghanga ko sa bawat mamamayang Pilipinong patuloy na nagbibigay inspirasyon sa ating kabataan," Go said.