STATEMENT OF SENATOR WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE MAGUINDANAO MASSACRE VERDICT

Justice has been served today. I applaud the court and Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes for handling down the verdict in one of the deadliest instance of political violence in Philippine history.

I emphatize with the families of 58 individuals, including 32 journalists, who had to endure mental anguish for ten long years after their loved ones were brutally murdered on a stretch of Maguinadao highway on November 23, 2009. I admire them for their strength and their faith. We continue to pray for peace in their hearts.

Hindi na natin hahayaan pang maulit na mangyari ang ganitong trahedya. Patuloy tayong magbabantay laban sa anumang uri at mukha ng kriminalidad. Makakaasa ang taong bayan na kami sa lehislatura ay nakahandang magbalangkas ng batas para sa proteksiyon ng buhay ng bawat Filipino.