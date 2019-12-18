Dispatch from Crame No. 679:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's statement on Duterte's Expletive vs. Prof. Winnie Monsod

12/18/19

There seems to be no end to Duterte's vileness. His toxic mouth strikes again!

When he let fly an expletive against Prof. Winnie Monsod, he revealed another side of his disgusting masculinity. That not only can he not stand criticisms but also cannot stand plain praise.

For showing intellectual honesty, Prof. Winnie is received as patronizing and cussed offhandedly. Obviously, he regards her as his critic.

The toxic wellspring of Duterte's mouth is stunningly prodigious and never runs dry. And he is having a field day being infantile and unpresidential.

Tayo lang yata ang may pangulo na ang parating hanap ay kontrobersya at mahilig mambastos pero pikon. Shame!