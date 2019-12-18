Press Release

December 18, 2019 MESSAGE ON INTERNATIONAL MIGRANTS DAY As we commemorate International Migrants Day today, each one of us is called upon to be mindful of the cries of others whose plights have long been neglected, and those who took the risk of migrating to flee from conflict and poverty. Our objective: For everyone to live a life of security, dignity and happiness, free from violence, abuse and discrimination, and with full protection of their lawful rights. This is why as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development, I am pushing for the passage of Senate Bill No. 379, which seeks to promote and protect the rights of refugees and stateless persons. Regardless of race, creed, age, gender, economic status or country of origin, it is our duty to lend a helping hand to those in need of assistance and protection. Dahil nga po sa mga pagbabagong dala ng modernong panahon, naging mas komplikado at malawak din ang mga pagsubok para sa mga migrant worker, gaya ng dinaranas ng ating overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) na nagsisikap at nakikipagsapalaran sa iba-ibang bahagi ng mundo. To our OFWs: Rest assured that I remain committed in pushing and supporting legislative measures that promote your welfare and protect the rights of your family here and abroad. Despite the negative image that the current government has in the past three years, I hope that wherever you are in the world, you will continue to showcase true Filipino values--professionalism, competence, compassion. Let us all be seekers and defenders of truth. May we live our lives in ways that help promote human rights, freedom and social justice. Sa huli, ang paggalang at pagtanggap sa kapwa, dayuhan man o hindi kakilala, ay hindi lamang pagkakawanggawa o dikta ng moralidad. Ito ay obligasyon ng bawat isa para sa kapwa, na kasalo nating namumuhay sa iisang mundo--tungo sa kolektibo nating hangarin na makamit ang kapayapaan at kaunlaran na walang sinuman ang napapabayaan. (Sgd.) LEILA M. DE LIMA PNP Custodial Center, Camp Crame 18 December 2019