Filipino athletes honored for winning medals in 30th Southeast Asian Games

The Senate today adopted three resolutions congratulating and commending a number of Filipino atheletes for winning medals in the recently concluded 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Senate Resolutions 245, 246 and 281were introduced by Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Sen. Win Gatchalian respectively.

According to Zubiri, Christine Hallasgo brought honor to the country after she brought home the gold in the women's marathon held in Capas, Tarlac last December 6. He said Hallasgo added to the country's increasing gold medal harvest in the sporting meet.

Likewise, Zubiri said Sarah Noveno Dequinan made the country proud when she won the gold medal in the women's heptathlon also in Capas, Tarlac last December 8. He said Dequinan "improved the country's gold medal tally in the sporting meet."

He said Dequinan's feat had claimed a win that has eluded the Philippines since the legendary Elma Muros had achieved it in 2001.

Zubiri said both women deserve to be acknowledged for their astonishing feat in bringing honor and glory to the country by becoming champions in international sporting competitions.

"By delivering gold medals to the country in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, Hallasgo and Dequinan deserve to be recognized and commended for bringing pride and inspiration to the Filipino people and for showing to the world the unrelenting spirit of Filipino excellence," Zubiri said.

For his part, Gatchalian said six athletes from Valenzuela made the Filipinos proud when they hauled in medals during the Southeas Asian Games.

He named the Valenzuelanos as Fernando Jose Casares, gold medalists, Philippine triathlon-mixed team relay; Jeniel Bata-Anon, gold medalists, Philippine Esports team-mobile legends: Bang-bang; Brandhon Kyrielle Aquino, bronze medalist, sailing international 420 men's event; Baby Jessica Canabal, bronze medalist, taekwondo women's under 53 kgs; Noelito Jose, Jr, bronze medalist, fencing men's individual epee; John Michael Pasco, bronze medalists, beach handball.

"These Valenzuelano athletes are an inspiration, not only to our people but also to our leaders who shall continue to build a city and a home that will allow them to develop their talents, exceed their limits and achieve their dreams," Gatchalian said.