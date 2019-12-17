Pangilinan thanks over 10M OFWs for stabilizing local economy

"Tomorrow, we celebrate International Migrants Day with special gratitude to the over 10 million OFWs who live and work in some 200 countries and territories around the world.

In many parts of the world, Filipino workers are preferred for their talent and industry. And thanks to them, we have US$27.6 billion remittances in the first ten months of the year*. This contributes to stabilizing our local economy.

Many of our countrymen abroad return home for Christmas. Because nothing is sweetest than to live in one's own country. Where is there applause on plane's landing? Only in the Philippines, because our compatriots long for homeland and loved ones.

Let's repay their sacrifices with a progressive nation so they don't need to leave their family to earn enough for their future."