Press Release

December 17, 2019 SEPARATE FACILITY FOR HEINOUS CRIME CONVICTS, TO PROMOTE GENERAL WELFARE, SAFEGUARD BASIC RIGHTS OF EVERY PRISONERS AT THE NATIONAL PENITENTIARY - GORDON Senator Richard J. Gordon pointed out that Senate Bill No. 1055 or the Separate Facility for Heinous Crimes Inmates Act, which was unanimously passed on third and final reading on Monday, would promote the general welfare and safeguard the basic rights of every prisoner incarcerated in the national penitentiary. Gordon, principal author and sponsor of the law, said that establishing a separate facility for heinous crime convicts would ensure that they would serve their sentence separately from the general population of prisoners and hence would not exert influence on them. He added the proposed facility would also ensure the personal safety of prisoners convicted of heinous crimes, as well as the safety of other prisoners, the guards and the public. "Heinous crime convicts should serve their sentence and be reformed separately from the general population of prisoners. Hence, this Heinous Crime Penitentiary will house the most dangerous, vicious and violent criminals. This facility will ensure the control of these criminals and give the general public a sense of security and peace of mind that they are away from those who have proven themselves depraved of basic moral aptitude necessary to live in a peaceful community," the chairman of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights said. Under the proposed law, the Heinous Crime Facility shall be a state-of-the-art facility with surveillance cameras, latest information and security system capable of 24/7 monitoring of prisoners, and enhanced and extensive security features on locks, doors, and its perimeters. The facility shall be maintained and habitable at all times. Sanitary and hygienic comfort rooms shall be provided and maintained. Due regard shall be given to the mental health issues and needs of inmates. Prisoners shall have access to necessary health care services without discrimination on the grounds of their legal status. "While it will be located at a safe and remote place that has minimal contact with civilian communities to ensure its safety and security and prevent it from possible intrusions or intruders, family and immediate relatives shall be allowed to visit the inmates, subject, however, to further rules and regulations imposed," Gordon said.