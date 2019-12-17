Press Release

December 17, 2019 Sponsorship Speech Senate Resolution No. 281

RESOLUTION CONGRATULATING AND COMMENDING THE MEDALISTS FROM THE CITY OF VALENZUELA AT THE 30TH SOUTH EAST ASIAN GAMES Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Session Hall, Senate of the Philippines Delivered by Hon. Win Gatchalian, Senator of the Republic: Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, good afternoon. I am in high spirits as I stand before all of you this afternoon. Only a week has passed since the Philippines clinched the overall championship at the 30th Southeast Asian Games but up to now we are still elated with the historic win that our athletes delivered for our country. By the time our athletes have hauled 149 gold, one 117 silver, and 121 bronze medals, we all knew how it felt to WIN AS ONE Mr. President, today I am proud to pay tribute to Valenzuela's athletes who took part in making history and showed our Southeast Asian neighbors that Filipino talent is truly world-class. Let us recognize my fellow kababayans from Valenzuela who are here with us this afternoon, two of them bagged gold medals- Fernando Jose Casares in the Triathlon-Mixed Relay and Jeniel "Haze" Bata-Anon in E-sports. Four Valenzuelanos also clinched bronze medals - Noelito Jose, Jr. of the Philippine Fencing Team; Brandhon Kyrielle Aquino of the Sailing International Men's Event; Baby Jessica Canabal of the Taekwondo Women's Team; and John Michael "Amay" Pasco of the Men's Beach Handball Team. Bilang isang mamamayan at dating alkalde ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela, lubos kong pinagmamalaki ang tagumpay ng aking mga kababayan sa nagdaang SEA Games. Commending our players from Valenzuela is not just an acknowledgement of their talent and triumph but it also proved to us that hard work, determination, and love for sports have led them to greater heights. Hindi po biro, Mr. President, and pinagdaanan nilang sakripisyo sa pagsasanay para lang maiuwi ang medalya. Mas lalong hindi biro ang maging malayo sa kanilang mga mahal sa buhay para lang mag ensayo. Hindi lang po sila ang nagbibigay ng inspirasyon sa akin. Nagpapasalamat din po ako sa lahat ng mga taga Valenzuela na taos pusong nagbibigay ng suporta sa ating mga manlalaro. Our very own players received an outpouring of well wishes and other forms of support from our local government officials to every kababayan on the streets of Valenzuela City. At sa kanilang pagwawagi, hindi lamang sila nag-uwi ng karangalan para sa kanilang sarili. Ang kanilang tagumpay ay tagumpay ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela at ng buong bansa. Mr. President, our winning athletes remind us that it is time for us to write a new chapter in the history of sports development in the country. They inspire us to create a nurturing environment that will help them develop their talents, exceed their limits, and achieve their dreams. I strongly believe that the greatest honor we can give them is to boost sports development in this country so athletes like them could reach their full potential and be well-equipped for the world stage. Let us both maintain and sustain the enthusiasm and energy we showed at the SEA Games and support the next generation of Filipino athletes. Looking forward to the new year, I am bullish on our proposed Philippine High School for Sports that will help us develop more world class Filipino athletes. And it is my dream to see more young Valenzuelanos develop their talents and become global athletes. Sa mga kapwa kong Valenzuelano ng nagdala ng karangalan sa aming mahal na lungsod at sa buong bansa, alam kong malayo pa ang inyong mararating upang makapaguwi ng mas marami pang karangalan. Sa pagpapatuloy ng inyong paglalakbay, makakaasa kayong katuwang ninyo ako. Mr. President, dear colleagues, I urge you to join me in congratulating and commending our SEA Games medalists from the City of Valenzuela who brought honor and pride to our country. Mabuhay ang mga atletang Pinoy! Mabuhay ang mga manlalaro ng Valenzuela City! Maraming salamat, Mr. President.