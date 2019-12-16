14th Parol Festival showcases Las Pinas' parolmakers

The 14th Las Pinas Parol Festival was held with the local parol-makers and young performers taking the center stage at the newly-inaugurated Tent at Vista Global South.

The Parol Festival was a brainchild of Sen. Cynthia Villar when she was still Las Piñas congresswoman in a bid to boost the city's parol-making industry.

"The Las Pinas Parol Festival has become a most-awaited tradition during the Christmas season not only for Las Pineros but also for residents of other areas who troop to our city to take part in the festivities," Villar said.

This year's parol contest has 17 entries from Samahang Magpaparol ng Las Pinas which measure 8 feet to 10 feet. Prizes for the contest are: First Prize, P20,000; Second Prize, P15,000; and Third Prize, P10,000.

The festivities also include a street dancing competition with six groups participating composed of:

Group 1: Talon Elem. School Moonwalk Elem. School, MES Golden Acres-Annex and MES-Mikesell Annex;

Group 2: CAA Elementary School, CAA Elementary- Annex and Gatchalian Elem. School;

Group 3: Vergonville Elem., Dona Manuela Elem., Pulanglupa Elem. School and Pulanglupa Elem. School-Camella Annex;

Group 4: Pamplona Elem. School, Pamplona Elem. School-Unit 1, Zapote Elem. School & Talon 3 Annex;

Group 5: Manuyo Elem., Daniel Fajardo Elem., Ilaya and Las Pinas Elem.-Central; and

Group 6: Almanza Elem. School, Almanza Elem. School-Annex and Pilar Village Elem. School

These groups are composed of 30 to 55 persons and are elementary students currently enrolled in Las Pinas. Cash prizes at stake are: Champion, P50,000; First Runner up, P30,000; and Second Runner up, P20,000.

The Parol Festival also features the Samahang Magpaparol booth, Higantes Belen and lantern parade.