Press Release

December 16, 2019 Senate lauds 10 TOYM awardees The Senate today adopted a resolution commending the 10 awardees of the 2019 "Outstanding Young Men of the Philippines." Senate Resolution 271 was introduced by Sen. Risa Hontiveros. The 2019 TOYM awardees are Reynaldo S. Abellana for arts and humanities music, Ziaur-Rahman Adiong for government service, Alfonso Tomas Araullo for broadcast journalism, Casiano H. Choresca Jr., for fisheries and agriculture, Dino Carlo Chua for business-tourism, Glenn F. Fernandez for youth participation in disaster risk reduction, Gerardo G. Francisco, Jr. for arts and humanities dance, Marc Paul J. Lopez for medicine, colon and rectal surgery, Aisa A. Mejino for science and green technology and Alfredo Paolo D. Vargas for public service. According to the resolution Abellana dedicated his time and talent to develop young people to become world class instrumentalists and helped the youth develop their appreciation for classical music. On the other hand, Adiong had helped ensured the passage of relevant and progressive legislation on the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). A broadcast journalist, Araullo had shed light on the most pressing issues facing the country today and promoted development journalism in the country. He also provided training for local journalists. Choresca was lauded for his pursuit in the field of aquaculture and fisheries biotechnology while Chua, owner of the Skyjet Airlines, "served the unserved and underserved" while discovering the relatively unexplored islands in the country. Fernandez had promoted scientific and evidence-based disaster risk reduction at all levels of society. He was invited to be the youngest section editor of the Progress in Disaster Science Journal published by Elsevier, one of the world's major providers of scientific information. Francisco's creativity was evident when he choreographed over 30-thought-provoking pieces for Ballet Manila, many of which had been performed abroad. The award was also given to Lopez for his commitment to learning and becoming one of the very few Filipino surgeons trained to perform hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy. Most of his published works and posters presentations were about the benefits of this new modality on late-stage colon, rectal and peritoneal surface malignancies. Mejino had brought innovation and improved the lives of the indigenous peoples. A social entrepreneur, her social enterprise which developed a metal-air based lighting technology, a technology that would change the lives of many underprivileged communities not just in the Philippines but throughout the world. Vargas, a two-time best actor turned politician, had authored people-centric ordinances aimed to benefit the less-fortunate, such as the establishment of the Quezon City Persons with Disability Affairs Office, the prohibition of the demand of deposits or advance payments in all Quezon City hospitals and clinics and the detention of patients due to non-payment of hospital bills and medical expenses. "The Senate celebrates you today, your efforts, your excellence, your leadership. With this achievement comes the expectation that you will continue your good work for this country we love," Hontiveros said. The TOYM award is organized by the Philippine Jaycees (JCI) and supported by the TOYM Foundation and the Gerry Roxas Foundation. It seeks to give national recognition to young men and women whose dedication to their profession has resulted in significant contributions to the society. The list of TOYM awardees included Ninoy Aquino, Flash Elorde, Gary Valenciano, Ryan Cayabyab, Juan Flavier, Maria Ressa, Jessica Sojo, Sharon Cuneta Pangilinan and Manuel Villar. Incumbent senators Richard Gordon (1982), Emmanuel Pacquiao (2004), Sherwin Garchalian (2011), Sonny Angara (2010) and Risa Hontiveros (2001) were also TOYM awardees.