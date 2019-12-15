Dispatch from Crame No. 677:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's statement on higher Grab fares

12/15/19

It has come to my attention that the booking prices of Grab have surged lately, sometimes even double the usual fare. And because it is the holiday season, I was told it is also much difficult now to book a ride, especially during rush hour.

The ride-hailing app company points to higher demand as the cause. This comes at the heels of Grab being asked by authorities to refund its customers for overpricing the cost of their rides.

My appeal to Grab is this: Asking your users for more patience is not enough. Ensure you are fully committed to the rights of your consumers. Do not take them for a ride with excuses; do not deceive or cheat them.

Sa kabila ng mas mahal na pamasahe, marami nating kababayan ang gumagamit ng mga ganitong app para makaiwas sa kalbaryong dulot ng napakabigat na traffic, para hindi ma-late sa trabaho, makaltasan ng sweldo, mapagalitan ng boss, at lalo na, para makauwi nang mas maaga at makapiling ang pamilya. Suklian naman sana ang pagtangkilik na ito ng malasakit, maayos at makatarungang serbisyo para sa kanila.

Nananawagan din tayo sa ating mga awtoridad na masusing bantayan ito, at siguruhing walang nangyayaring pagsasamantala. Sa ganitong paraan, pare-pareho nating mararating ang gusto nating destinasyon: ang maaliwalas na biyahe kung saan walang nadedehadong Pilipino. ###

Access the handwritten version of Dispatch from Crame No. 677, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_677