Dispatch from Crame No. 676:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on Palace's response to the passage of S. Res. 142 in the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee

12/15/19

Salvador Panelo, the master of disinformation, is calling out critics for allegedly misleading US senators regarding my case? Nakakatawa naman ito.

Mr. Panelo, my case is a test case for your boss' attempt to flex his tyrannical ambitions. The whole world knows that. Malacañang, backed up with its troll army, is a veritable mill of massive disinformation campaigns. Wala nang naniniwala sa inyo. Kayo-kayo na lang naglolokohan. We refuse to partake of the poison-infused rhetoric that the President regularly spews. Sa inyo na lang. No more!

Those who are genuinely on the side of truth and justice can never be hoodwinked into believing that we have a fair justice system and a strong vibrant democracy.