Newest tent venue inaugurated

The newest tent venue was inaugurated on Thursday at C5 Extension Road in the City of Las Piñas.

None other than President Rodrigo Duterte was the Guest of Honor during the inauguration of the Tent at Vista Global South. Members of the Villar Family--former Senate President Manny Villar, Sen. Cynthia Villar, Vista Land CEO Paolo Villar, Public Works Sec. Mark Villar and Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar-- were also present.

The occasion coincides with the celebration of the birthday of Manny Villar, also Former Speaker of the House and Senate President and founding chairman of the Villar Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance (Villar SIPAG).

"We now have the biggest tent venue in the south of Metro Manila, which will be the new site of our yearly OFW and Family Summit and the most-awaited Parol Festival," Senator Villar, director of Villar SIPAG, said.

Away from traffic-congested areas in Metro Manila, the Tent with a capacity of up to 5,000, is the newest venue for personal or corporate events.

The 3,800sqm space is fully air-conditioned and features a well-appointed guest lounge and back-of-house for event suppliers.

The Tent at Vista Global South offers spacious parking space and proximity to notable landmarks such as Vista Mall Global South, Mella Hotel, and Sanctuario de San Ezekiel Moreno.

The Tent at Vista Global South is 10 minutes away from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and is accessible via the NAIAX and Cavitex from the north as well as Alabang Zapote Road and Bacoor Boulevard from the south.