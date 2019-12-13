Press Release

December 13, 2019 With the national team's impressive SEA Games performance, Angara pushes for bigger cash incentives for medalists With close to 400 medals won by the Philippine contingent in the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), the national team has brought tremendous pride to the country. Part of the impressive medal haul were 149 gold medals, a feat that was achieved through hard work and a lot of personal sacrifice on the part of the Philippine contingent. In recognition of the stellar performance of the Philippine national athletes and to show the country's gratitude to them, Senator Sonny Angara has filed a bill seeking to increase the cash incentives for podium finishes in the SEA Games and Asian-level sporting events. "What our national athletes achieved in the SEA Games is truly historic and should be heralded. It was not only how they performed in their respective sports, but the way they carried themselves during the games that captured the hearts of Filipinos and our ASEAN neighbors alike," Angara said. "With such a stellar performance, it is only fitting that our national athletes and their coaches receive higher incentives from the government as they go on to compete in other international competitions," Angara said. Senate Bill 1225 seeks to amend Republic Act 10699 or the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act, which was sponsored by Angara, and was enacted into law during the 16th Congress. RA 10699 repealed the original Sports Benefits and Incentives Act of 2001 in order to provide bigger benefits to the country's national athletes, coaches and trainers whenever they win during international competitions. The increases as proposed in SB 1225 are as follows: For the Asian Beach Games and Asian-level competitions held at least every two years with at least 25 countries participating, and qualifying competitions for world-level and Asian-level games: gold medalists will receive a cash-incentive of P600,000 from the present P500,000; silver medalists will get P350,000 from the current P250,000; and bronze medalists will bring home P150,000 from P100,000. For the SEA Games: the cash incentive for gold medalists will go up from P300,000 to P400,000; from P150,000 to P200,000 for silver medalists; and from P60,000 to P100,000 for bronze medalists. In the case of the ASEAN Para Games, the cash incentive for gold medalists will go up to P200,000 from P150,000; silver medalists will receive P125,000 from P75,000; and bronze medalists will get P50,000 from P30,000. "The added incentives will encourage Filipinos to engage in sports, especially those which have yet to attract mainstream popularity, and represent the country in the future," Angara said.