Photo Release

September 7, 2020 Angara's amendments accepted: Sen. Sonny Angara thanks Senate President Vicente Sotto III for accepting his amendments to the Committee of the Whole report on alleged irregularities at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth) during a hybrid plenary session Monday, September 7, 2020. Angara’s amendments include, among others, the granting of immunity to witnesses who will testify against erring, corrupt PhilHealth officials, and the submission of a certification to COA stating that the PhilHealth has conducted a thorough review of members' medical claims. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)