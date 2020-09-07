Photo Release

September 7, 2020 Fine-tuning proposed Medical Scholarship Act: Sen. Joel Villanueva introduces amendments, including those presented by his colleagues, to Senate Bill 1520 or the Medical Scholarship Act which seeks to establish a medical scholarship and return to service program for deserving students during the hybrid plenary session Monday September 7, 2020. One of the amendments adopted was changing the short title of the measure to “Doktor Para sa Bayan Act”. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)