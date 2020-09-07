Photo Release

September 7, 2020 Drilon backs Cayetano’s call to update PhilHealth’s ‘case rate system’: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon endorses Sen. Pia Cayetano’s proposal to properly implement and update the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation’s (PHilHealth) “case rate system” for claims of treatments of specific illnesses. “A case rate is more attractive from where I sit because that’s a standard fee or rate that is paid. At the end of the day, I think the corruption is minimized with the case rate as against a pay for services which is subject to so much discretion on the part of PhilHealth,” Drilon said during Monday’s plenary session, September 7, 2020 while deliberating on the amendments in the Committee of the Whole report on the PhilHealth inquiry.(Screen grab/Senate Prib)