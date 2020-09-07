Photo Release

September 7, 2020 Revilla’s amendments accepted: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, September 7, 2020, thanks Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III for accepting his amendments to the Committee of the Whole report recommending the filing of administrative and criminal charges against officials and employees of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) involved in alleged corruption and other anomalies in the state health insurer.(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)