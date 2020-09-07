Photo Release

September 7, 2020 Lacson’s proposals on COW: Sen. Panfilo Lacson says the proposals he introduced to the Committee of the Whole report Monday, September 7, 2020, are actually recommendations made by Commission on Audit (COA) Commissioner Jose Fabia to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III last year to curb fraud and improve existing systems and processes at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) “I want to put it on record that the proposals were not originally mine. It was contained in a letter to Health Secretary Duque as chairperson of the board of directors which he did not bother to take action nor have the courtesy to reply,” Lacson said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)